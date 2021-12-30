HSSC Admit Card 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission(HSSC) is likely to release the HSSC Admit Card for the post of Patwari, Canal Patwari, and Gram Sachiv on its official website. According to the reports, the HSSC Admit Card 2021 will release on January 1, 2022, on the official website of the Commission, hssc.gov.in. The HSSC written exam for the above posts will be conducted from January 7 and will continue till January 9, 2022.Also Read - UPSC CMS Result 2021 Declared on upsc.gov.in; Here's Direct Link to Check

The HSSC recruitment exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM, whereas the second shift, will begin from 3:00 PM and will continue till 4:30 PM. The exam will be held for 90 minutes duration. Candidates are required to carry recent two colored photos and one ID Proof at the exam venue. Through this recruitment exam, a total of 2385 vacant posts will be filled. Note, the online application form began on March 8, 2021, and the last date to apply for the post was on March 22, 2021.

Vacancy Details

Gram Sachiv: 697 Posts

Canal Patwari: 1100

Patwari: 530 Posts

HSSC Patwari Admit Card 2021: Step by Step to download admit card