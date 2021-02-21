HSSC ALM Result 2020-21: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has uploaded the result of Computer Based Test for the post of Assistant Lineman (ALM). The candidates who had appeared for the HSSC ALM Exam on 14 March 2020, can download HSSC 11/2019 Result from the official website hssc.gov.in. Also Read - Bihar CHO Admit Card 2021 Released: Here's Where and How to Download

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the HSSC ALM Results:

Go to official website of HSSC – www.hssc.gov.in.

Click on the link “Result

Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Assistant Lineman of DHBVNL, Haryana, Cat No. 02” given at the bottom right corner of the homepage under ‘Result Section’.

HSSC ALM Result PDF will be opened

Check your roll number (as per HSSC ALM Admit Card) in the PDF

HSSC had published the recruitment notification for Assistant Linemen (ALM) Posts, against Advt. No.11/2019, of DHBVNL , Haryana.

Selected candidates whose roll number is available in the list will now appear for Document Verification and further subject to the fulfillment of their eligibility conditions as per advertisement and service rules. HSSC ALM DV will be held on 27 February 2021.

The candidates are advised to report at 09.00 A.M. in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector-3, Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents , one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form.