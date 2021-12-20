HSSC Assistant Lineman Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Monday declared the HSSC result for the post of Assistant Lineman. Candidates who appeared for HSSC Assistant Lineman Exam can download their results from the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in.Also Read - CSIR-NBRI Recruitment 2021: Registration Begins For Scientist, Other Posts on nbri.res.in | Apply Latest by Jan 31
HSSC Assistant Lineman Result 2021: How to Download Also Read - GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Releases Exam Schedule on gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Exam to Begin From Feb 5
- Go to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, hssc.gov.in.
- Now click on the ‘Result‘ section.
- Click on the notification that reads ‘Result of Written Examination and Notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Assistant Lineman of UHBVNL, Haryana Against Advt. No. 11/2019, Cat No. 21’ available on the homepage.
- A new PDF will open.
- Save, Download HSSC Assistant Lineman Result 2021, and take a printout for future reference.
According to the official notification, the Scrutiny of Documents of the above candidates will be held from 01.02. 2022 to 07.02.2022. The candidates are advised to report at 09:00 AM in Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula. They are also directed to bring all original documents, a set of self-attested copies of all documents, one ID Proof, and a copy of the downloaded application form. In case a candidate does not appear for Scrutiny of Documents, no further opportunity will be given thereafter. Also Read - WBJEE 2022: Registration Begins From Tomorrow on wbjeeb.in | Check Exam Schedule, Other Details