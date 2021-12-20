HSSC Assistant Lineman Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission on Monday declared the HSSC result for the post of Assistant Lineman. Candidates who appeared for HSSC Assistant Lineman Exam can download their results from the official website of HSSC, hssc.gov.in.Also Read - CSIR-NBRI Recruitment 2021: Registration Begins For Scientist, Other Posts on nbri.res.in | Apply Latest by Jan 31

HSSC Assistant Lineman Result 2021: How to Download Also Read - GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Releases Exam Schedule on gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Exam to Begin From Feb 5

Go to the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, hssc.gov.in. Now click on the ‘Result‘ section. Click on the notification that reads ‘Result of Written Examination and Notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Assistant Lineman of UHBVNL, Haryana Against Advt. No. 11/2019, Cat No. 21’ available on the homepage. A new PDF will open. Save, Download HSSC Assistant Lineman Result 2021, and take a printout for future reference.