HSSC Clerk Answer Key 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Committee (HSSC) on Friday released the preliminary answer key to the HSSC Clerk Recruitment Examination 2019 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key by visiting hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC Clerk Recruitment Exam was conducted between September 21 and September 23 in two shifts each day. The answer keys have been provided in a list format on the basis of the shifts.

Click on the links for HSSC Clerk Answer Key 2019:

Answer Key for HSSC Clerk Recruitment Exam EVENING – September 21

Answer Key for HSSC Clerk Recruitment Exam MORNING – September 22

Answer Key for HSSC Clerk Recruitment Exam EVENING – September 22

Answer Key for HSSC Clerk Recruitment Exam MORNING – September 23

Answer Key for HSSC Clerk Recruitment Exam EVENING – September 23

Any candidate who has an objection against a wrong answer mentioned in the answer key can submit a query for the same through the ‘Inviting Objections for Answer Key’ link provided on the website’s homepage. The link will remain active from October 11 to 15, after which the HSSC will not entertain any objections.

Based on the requests for objection, the Haryana Commission will take a decision on the final evaluation of the paper.