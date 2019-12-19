HSSC Clerk Result 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the results of clerk exam on its official website. Candidates who attempted the HSSC Clerk Exam 2019 can check their results at hssc.gov.in.

Here’s How to Download HSSC Clerk Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of HSSC.i.e. hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.

Step 3: Enter all the required login credentials, including your application number, date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the submit button and your HSSC Clerk Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.