HSSC Clerk Result 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Thursday announced the results as well as the merit list for HSSC Clerk Examination 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website of HSSC – hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC Clerk Exam 2019 was conducted from September 21 to September 23 for the recruitment of candidates against 4858 vacancies. Notably, those who qualify in the written exam have to appear for document verification on the date announced by the commission.

Follow the steps to check your HSSC Clerk Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC, i.e., hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Public Notice’ link.

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link for HSSC Clerk Result 2019.

Step 4: A PDF file will open with the list of shortlisted candidates. Find your roll number on the list.

Step 5: Download it and take a print out for future reference.