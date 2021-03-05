HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for the recruitment of 697 Gram Sachiv Posts in the Development and Panchayats Department of Haryana. Interested candidates can visit the official website hssc.gov.in and apply from March 8. While candidates can apply from March 8, they must note that the deadline for HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021 will be March 22. Also Read - UP Metro Recruitment 2021: Apply For 292 Posts of Assistant Manager, Station Controller From March 10
HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: How to apply
Candidates can visit the official website at hssc.gov.in and apply by March 22.
HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details
Gram Sachiv – 697 Posts
HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: Age
17 years to 42 years
HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: Application Fee
General (Male/Female) – Rs 100
General (Female of Haryana) – Rs. 50
SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Male) – Rs. 25
SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Female) – Rs. 13
HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Online Applications – March 5, 2021
Activation of online application link: March 8
Last Date of Online Application – March 22 till 11:59 PM
Last date for Fee Submission – March 25
HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: Payscale
Candidates will get FPL-Rs 19900-63200 per month as a pay scale.
HSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
Graduate from any recognised university or its equivalent Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or Higher.
HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: Selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam.