HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for the recruitment of 697 Gram Sachiv Posts in the Development and Panchayats Department of Haryana. Interested candidates can visit the official website hssc.gov.in and apply from March 8. While candidates can apply from March 8, they must note that the deadline for HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021 will be March 22.

HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can visit the official website at hssc.gov.in and apply by March 22.

HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Gram Sachiv – 697 Posts

HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: Age

17 years to 42 years

HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: Application Fee

General (Male/Female) – Rs 100

General (Female of Haryana) – Rs. 50

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Male) – Rs. 25

SC/BC/EBPG Candidates of Haryana (Female) – Rs. 13

HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Online Applications – March 5, 2021

Activation of online application link: March 8

Last Date of Online Application – March 22 till 11:59 PM

Last date for Fee Submission – March 25

HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: Payscale

Candidates will get FPL-Rs 19900-63200 per month as a pay scale.

HSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Graduate from any recognised university or its equivalent Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or Higher.

HSSC Gram Sachiv Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam.