HSSC Haryana Police Constable Admit Card 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the admit card for the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test for recruitment to the posts of constable today. Candidates appearing for this exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website of HSSC at hssc.gov.in. This exam has been scheduled to be held from August 30.Also Read - MHT CET Exam 2021: IWPA Urges Maharashtra To Reschedule Dates

Apart from this, candidates can directly download their admit card (HSSC Haryana Police Constable Admit Card 2021) by clicking on this direct link. The Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test for male constable posts will be held till September 9. The tests will be conducted at Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula and the entry will be from Gate No.

The Commission has said, “There will be no admission after 2 PM.”

HSSC Haryana Police Constable Admit Card 2021: How to Download