New Delhi: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Sunday announced JE Civil Result 2020. All those who applied for 1259 posts of Junior Engineers (Civil) can visit the official website and check their results.

Alternatively, students can check their results by clicking on this direct link.

Here’s how you can check your results:

Step 1: Open the PDF by clicking on the aforementioned link.

Step 2: Now, press Ctrl+F and type in your roll number.

Step 3: Your number will be highlighted.

Step 4: Check your result.

Step 5: Download the PDF for a future reference.

It must be noted that six vacancies are still vacant for the Visually Handicapped and the Autism categories.

Further, the waiting list for the HSSC JE result will be released later.