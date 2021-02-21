The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the HSSC LDC UDC 2020 results. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the same on the official website of the commission i.e. hssc.gov.in. The candidates must note that the results are out for the CBT exams based on the written examination for both Lower and Upper Divisional Clerk. Also Read - Haryana SI Result: HSSC Declares Final Result For Sub-Inspector Posts, Check at hssc.gov.in

The HSSC LDC 2020 computer-based written examination was held on February 25, 2020. While, the HSSC UDC 2020 written exam was held on February 24, 2020. HSSC LDC UDC 2020 Results got released yesterday on February 21, 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the Haryana Staff Selection Commission website, hssc.gov.in.

Go to the ‘Result’ section flashed on the homepage.

For LDC, click on the link, ‘Result of Written Examination and Notice to candidates for Document Verification phase for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk of DHBVNL, Haryana Cat No. 04.’

For UDC, click on the link, ‘Result of Written Examination and Notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Upper Divisional Clerk of DHBVNL, Haryana Cat No. 04.’

Download the PDF file to check the HSSC LDC UDC 2020 Results.

Take a print of the result for future reference.

The selected candidates must attend the document verification stage from February 23 to 26, 2021. Candidates must report at 9:00 am in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector-3, Panchkula, for document verification.

HSSL LDC 2020 exam is being conducted to recruit Lower Divisional Clerk and Upper Divisional clerk for DHBVNL, Haryana.

Eligible candidates are advised to take all the original documents, self-attested copies of all documents, one identity proof and a copy of the downloaded application form.