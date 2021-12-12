HSSC Male Constable Result 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has declared the HSSC Male Constable Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the HSSC exam can check their results through the official website of HSSC on hssc.gov.in. The police Constable examination was conducted on October 30, 2021, November 1, 2021, and November 2, 2021, in the state. The list of the selected candidates has been released for the Physical Screening Test (PST) for the Male Constable post. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Screening Test from December 17 to December 28, 2021.Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For 300 Trade Apprentice Posts on iocl.com | Apply By Dec 27

The candidates can download their HSSC Admit Card for Physical Screening Test(PST) from the HSSC's official web portal, hssc.gov.in from December 14, 2021. Note, candidates are advised to bring their HSSC PST Admit Card 2021 during the Physical Screening Test.

Through this recruitment drive, 7298 Group C Constable posts will be filled.

HSSC Male Constable Result 2021: Steps to Download