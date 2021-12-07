HSSC Patwari Exam 2021: The candidates who are preparing for the HSSC Patwari Exam 2021, here is an important update for you. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has rescheduled the exam dates for HSSC Patwari Exam 2021. The HSSC has revised the date of the written exam that would be held on OMR sheet. The candidates can check details on hssc.gov.in.Also Read - HSSC Haryana Police Constable Admit Card 2021: Haryana Police to Release Admit Card Today | Here's Direct Link For Download

As per the official notification, the exam date has been revised for the post of Patwari for Land Record Department, Haryana, Canal Patwari for Irrigation and Water Department, Haryana, and Gram Sachiv of Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana.

As per the official notification, the exam has been rescheduled by the commission after clash with the exam dates of the Central Board of Secondary Examination or CBSE.

This year, the HSSC Patwari Exam 2021 will be held with COVID-19 guidelines in place such as maintaining proper physical distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitizer. The HSSC said that exam would be conducted at various districts headquarters and sub-divisions of Haryana. As per the schedule, the exam would be conducted in two shifts-Morning and Evening. The Morning Shift starts from 10:30 AM to 12 PM and evening shift would be conducted from 3 PM to 4:30 PM.

HSSC Patwari Exam 2021 Dates

Event Date Admit Card to be released January 1, 2022 Patari, Canal Patwari & Gram Sachiv Exams January 7, 8, 9

For the information of the candidates, the exact location of the exam hall would be mentioned in the admit card. After the admit card is released, candidates would be able to download the same by logging in with their credentials such as application number and date of birth.