The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has cancelled the exam for Haryana Police constable recruitment 2021 after the question paper was reportedly leaked yesterday and circulated on social media. According to reports, seven people have been arrested after they were found in possession of the answer key with them.

The HSSC constable recruitment exam 2021 was scheduled to be held on August 7 and 8.

The commission did not give a reason behind the cancellation of the exam.

“It is notified for the information of all the candidates that the written examination for the post of male constable (Cat No. 01) against advertisement 04/2020, examination which was held on August 7 (morning and evening shifts) and also scheduled for the August 8 (morning and evening shifts) is hereby cancelled,” said a notice issued by secretary, HSSC.

However, today the HSSC chairman asked the Haryana DGP to register a case into the paper leak.