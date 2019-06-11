HSSC Recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission of Haryana will release the applications for 6400 Constable and SI post vacancies on June 12, stated an official notification. Therefore, interested and eligible candidates can log on to the official website, i.e, hssc.gov.in for updates.

In total, as many as 6000 seats are vacant for the Constable and Sub Inspector posts, stated a report. Notably, the deadline for submitting the applications for the 6000 vacant seats has been fixed for June 26, 2019 latest by midnight.

Here are some of the important dates to keep in mind:

HSSC Recruitment 2019 notification release date – June 9, 2019 Online application process commencement date – June 12, 2019 Last date for submission of online applications: June 26 2019 Last date for payment of online application fee: 28 June 2019

Check out the vacancy details of Haryana Police Department here:

Male Constable – 5000 Posts for General Duty Female Constable – 1000 Posts for General Duty Male Sub-Inspector – 400 Posts

Here are the Eligibility Criteria for HSSC Recruitment 2019:

Education Qualification for Constable posts: Candidates should have passed in 12th or Intermediate or equivalent certificate examination from a recognized Board with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Class 10 or Matriculation or Higher Secondary or Intermediate examination.

Education Qualification for SI posts: Candidates must have a minimum qualification of graduation.

To get to know further details, candidates are requested to log into the official website of Haryana SSC i.e. hssc.gov.in.