The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released Results for HSSC 2021. The candidates who have appeared for the examination must note that the HSSC issued an official notification stating that the result for HSSC 2021 for the various post has been released on their official website. HSSC released the Results for the Post of Junior Developer and Store assistant on its website.

Click on the Result Link on the Dashboard.

Enter your login details

A new window will pop up with the HSSC result 2021

Check and Download the HSSC Result 2021 and save it for future use

Candidates can check their results for being selected for the position of Junior software developer and store Assistant on hssc.gov.in. Below, we have also mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the results.

The candidates will get selected in HSSC 2021 on the basis of their performance in Written examination and Socioeconomic conditions.

The HSSC 2021 result came for 2 vacancies of junior software developer and 8 vacancies for store assistant.

There are a total of 6 vacancies for the post of section officer account, a total of 10 vacancies for the post of divisional Accountant and a total of 19 vacancies for the post of Junior Accountant.