HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Apply For 7471 Group C Posts at hssc.gov.in. Pay Scale Here

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Group C posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at hssc.gov.in . A total of 7471 TGT vacant posts (Group‐C Services) will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important details, vacancies, application forms, and other details.

Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher. (b) Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of respective subject for the post applied, conducted by Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani. (c) Essential qualification (E.Q.) is given with each post.

HSSC TGT Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Know How to Apply?

The online application can be filled up using the URL address i.e http://adv22023.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx. Before submission of the online application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form. After the closing date of registration, no change/correction/modification will be allowed under any circumstances. Requests received in this regard in any form like Post, Fax, Email, by hand, etc. shall not be entertained and shall be deemed to be rejected.