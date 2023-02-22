HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Apply For 7471 Group C Posts at hssc.gov.in. Pay Scale Here
HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at hssc.gov.in.
HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Group C posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at hssc.gov.in. A total of 7471 TGT vacant posts (Group‐C Services) will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important details, vacancies, application forms, and other details.
Also Read:
HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- Date of publication 21.02.2023
- Opening date for submission of online applications: 23.02.2023
- Closing date for submission of online application: 15.03.2023
- Closing date for deposit of fee: 20.03.2023
HSSC TGT Vacancy
- TGT English: 1751 posts
- TGT Home Science: 73 posts
- TGT Music: 10 posts
- TGT Physical Education: 821 posts
- TGT Arts: 1443 posts
- TGT Sanskrit: 714 posts
- TGT Urdu: 21 posts
- TGT Science: 1297 posts
HSSC TGT Pay Scale
- Pay Scale: Rs.9300‐34800 with a grade pay of Rs. 4600/
HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Check Educational Qualification Here
Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher. (b) Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of respective subject for the post applied, conducted by Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani. (c) Essential qualification (E.Q.) is given with each post.
You may like to read
HSSC TGT Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.
HSSC TGT Job Notification PDF
HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Know How to Apply?
The online application can be filled up using the URL address i.e http://adv22023.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx. Before submission of the online application, candidates must check that they have filled correct details in each field of the form. After the closing date of registration, no change/correction/modification will be allowed under any circumstances. Requests received in this regard in any form like Post, Fax, Email, by hand, etc. shall not be entertained and shall be deemed to be rejected.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.