New Delhi: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has released the answer keys of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2019 at the official website. The exam was conducted on November 16 and November 17, 2019.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check and download the answer keys for level 1, 2 and 3 at bseh.org.in.

Here’s How to Download Answer Keys For HTET 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the admit card.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The answer keys will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future use.

Approximately 2,734 candidates attempted the HTET 2019, stated a report. As per the reports, candidates can raise objections from November 21 to 25, 2019. Candidates must pay Rs 200 for every objection they raise against the answer key, added the report.