HTET Registration 2019: The online application process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2019 will end on Friday. Those who want to appear for the exam but yet to fill the online registration form, can do so on htetonline.com, which is of the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana, the official agency which conducts the HTET.

The online application process for the exam started on October 7. The window for application correction process, meanwhile, will be October 19-23.

Steps to register for HTET 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website htetonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online for HTET-2019’ button

Step 3: Read carefully the form filling instructions that appear on the screen and click ‘Read and Continue’

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Proceed to Apply Online’ button

Step 5: Fill the online registration form that is displayed on the screen

Step 6: Upload scanned copy of photograph and signature and pay exam fee

Step 7: Submit the application form

Step 8: Download it and take a printout for future use

The admit card for the exam, which will be held across three levels, will be released next month. The final result will be announced in March, 2020.