HTET 2021: We have some important updates for the candidates who are preparing for Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test or HTET 2021. According to the latest update, the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has extended the application date for the examination. The candidates can now be able to fill the application form till December 3, 2021. For more details, the candidates can visit the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in.Also Read - IKEA's First Mall Worth Rs 3,300 Crore to Open in Gurugram; Aims to Generate Over 2500 Jobs | Read Details

According to the official notification released by the board, the candidates will be able to make corrections in the application form till December 3, 2021. Also Read - Police Use Water Canons on Farmers Protesting Outside Haryana CM's Residence | Watch

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the examination:

Visit the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in

Register with their email id, mobile number

Application fee via online or net banking.

Download the application form

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

Key Dates

Last date to apply extended till: December 3, 2021

Candidates can make corrections in the form from: December 1 to December 3, 2021

HTET 2021: December 18 and 19, 2021

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification released by HTET before applying for the posts. Further, it should be noted that HTET 2021 would be conducted for a duration of 150 minutes. Also Read - Haryana School Reopening Update: Classes To Resume For These Standards From September 20 | Details Here