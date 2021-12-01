HTET 2021: We have some important updates for the candidates who are preparing for Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test or HTET 2021. According to the latest update, the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has extended the application date for the examination. The candidates can now be able to fill the application form till December 3, 2021. For more details, the candidates can visit the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in.Also Read - IKEA's First Mall Worth Rs 3,300 Crore to Open in Gurugram; Aims to Generate Over 2500 Jobs | Read Details
According to the official notification released by the board, the candidates will be able to make corrections in the application form till December 3, 2021.
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the examination:
- Visit the official website of the board i.e. bseh.org.in
- Register with their email id, mobile number
- Application fee via online or net banking.
- Download the application form
- Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the application form for future reference.
Key Dates
- Last date to apply extended till: December 3, 2021
- Candidates can make corrections in the form from: December 1 to December 3, 2021
- HTET 2021: December 18 and 19, 2021
Candidates are advised to go through the official notification released by HTET before applying for the posts. Further, it should be noted that HTET 2021 would be conducted for a duration of 150 minutes.