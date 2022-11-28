Haryana HTET 2022 Exam From Dec 3; Check Admit Card, Other Details Here

HTET Admit Card 2022 at haryanatet.in:Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the HTET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at haryanatet.in.

Haryana HTET 2022 Exam Date: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 on December 03, and December 04, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the HTET Admit Card 2022 by visiting the official website at haryanatet.in. To access the HTET hall ticket, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number, password, and captcha code.

HTET 2022 EXAM PATTERN

The HTET 2022 written exam will be held for a duration of 150 minutes. Candidates are advised to take a colour printout of the admit card and carry a valid ID at the centre.

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD HARYANA HTET ADMIT CARD 2022

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD HARYANA HTET ADMIT CARD 2022?

Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) at haryanatet.in

On the homepage, click on the “Registration/ Login” option.

Enter the login credentials such as registration number, password, and captcha code.

Your Haryana HTET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year nearly 3,05,717 candidates will be attending the exam in 504 centres. Out of the total candidates, 2,18,033 are women, 87,678 are men and 06 are transgenders. Candidates are advised to visit the official website, haryanatet.in, for the latest updates.