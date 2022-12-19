Haryana HTET 2022 Result Declared at bseh.org.in; Know How to Download Scorecard

HTET Result 2022 at bseh.org.in: Eligible candidates can download the HTET Result 2022 by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in.

(Image for representational purposes)

HTET Result 2022 at bseh.org.in: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the result for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) today, December 19, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the HTET Result 2022 by visiting the official website at bseh.org.in. In order to access the HTET result 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth/password.

As per the official notification, the HTET-2022 examination was conducted on December 03, and December 04. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the result and scorecard.

HTET Exam 2022 Results 2022: All You Need to Know

Name of the Event Check Important Dates Name of the examination Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2022) Commonly known as HTET Exam Conducting Body Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) HTET Result Date December 19, 2022 Mode of HTET 2022 result Online Mode Official website haryanatet.in and bseh.org.in

HOW TO DOWNLOAD HTET RESULT 2022?

Visit the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) at bseh.org.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download HTET Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your HTET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year nearly 3,05,717 candidates have attended the exam in 504 centres. Out of the total candidates, 2,18,033 are women, 87,678 are men and 06 are transgenders. Candidates are advised to visit the official website, haryanatet.in, for the latest updates.