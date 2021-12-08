HTET Admit Card 2021: The Board of School Education, Haryana(BSEH) is likely to release the admit card for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test(HTET) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Haryana TET exam can download their admit card(once released) online at haryanatet.in.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Business Studies Paper Answer Key 2021 Released | Details Here

The Board will conduct the HTET examination on December 18, and December 19, 2021, at various exam centres.

How to Download HTET Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test, haryanatet.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Admit Card’. A new page will appear on the display screen. Enter your credentials and click on the submit button. The HTET admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Save, Download HTET Admit Card 2021 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The online registration for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test(HTET) was extended till December 3, 2021, which was scheduled to end on 28 November. There will be no negative marking for marking incorrect answers/responses.