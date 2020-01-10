HTET Result 2019: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has declared Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2019 on its official website bseh.org.in.

The exam was conducted from November 17 to 19. All those who appeared for the exam, can visit the official website and check their results.

Know here steps to download HTET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: Now, choose your course from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on ‘find result’

Step 5: Download your result. Take a print-out for a future reference.

Here is the direct link: results.bseh.org.in.