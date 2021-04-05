Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: The Bihar School of Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the results for the 10th board examinations or BSEB matric Result 2021 at 3:30 PM today. This year, nearly 17 lakh students appeared in BSEB matric class 10 examinations, which were conducted from February 17 to 24 across 1525 exam centers in 38 different districts of the state. Of the total registered students, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys. Also Read - Bihar Board 10th Result 2021: BSEB to Declare Matric Result at 3:30 PM Today

The board made the announcement regarding the same on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. Earlier last year, Bihar board matric results were announced in May.

Once declared, students can check their results on the official site of BSEB —- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board Matric Result 2021: 5 Latest Updates Every Student Should Know

-The BSEB will be announcing the Bihar Board Matric Result 2021 at 3:30 PM. Students can access their scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebbihar.com.

State minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary will announce the results at a press conference. Other officials from the education department will also be present there.

-Earlier BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor had announced that the matric result will also be announced very soon and the students can expect it by April 7

-In the past, BSEB, Patna had released the matric result within 10 days of the declaration of the Intermediate examination result. The state board, this year, had announced inter results on March 26, 2021.

-Last year, Bihar Board 10th results were delayed due to lockdown

Follow These Steps to Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2021