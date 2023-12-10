Home

Education

Human Rights Day 2023: Why Is It Celebrated; Know History, Significance

New Delhi: Every individual in this world, no matter in which country he/she may be in, deserves some basic, fundamental rights and no one can take these rights away from them on any basis, be it reli

World Human Rights Day

New Delhi: Every individual in this world, no matter in which country he/she may be in, deserves some basic, fundamental rights and no one can take these rights away from them on any basis, be it religion, gender, caste, creed, etc. These basic human rights are guaranteed for all and must be exercised by everyone without any fear or hesitation. To celebrate and promote these human rights, World Human Rights Day is celebrated each year, on December 10. Read more to know all about its history, the significance this day holds and the Human Rights Day 2023 Theme..

Human Rights Day History

United Nations had adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in the year 1948 which had 30 articles and is considered as the foundation of guaranteeing basic human rights to one and all. Formally, Human Rights Day was first celebrated on December 10 in the year 1950 after the adoption of Resolution 423(V) by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). From then on, Human Rights Day has been celebrated on December 10 every year.

Human Rights Day Significance

The two World Wars had caused great destruction and it highlighted the importance for a global commitment towards human rights. The United Nations Declaration of Human Rights has emerged as the flagbearer of hope and justice which emphasises on the importance of human rights.

Human Rights Day 2023 Theme

The theme for Human Rights Day 2023 is ‘Freedom, Equality and Justice For All’. According to the official website, ‘In the decades since the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948, human rights have become more recognised and more guaranteed across the globe. The UDHR has since served as the foundation for an expanding system of human rights protection that today focuses also on vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples and migrants.’

The website further says ‘However, the promise of the UDHR, of dignity and equality in rights, has been under a sustained assault in recent years. As the world faces challenges new and ongoing – pandemics, conflicts, exploding inequalities, morally bankrupt global financial system, racism, climate change – the values, and rights enshrined in the UDHR provide guideposts for our collective actions that do not leave anyone behind. The year-long Human Rights 75 initiative seeks to shift the needle of understanding and action towards greater knowledge of the universality of the UDHR and the activism associated with it.’

