HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited, HURL has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for Junior Engineer and other posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —hurlr22.net.in. The registration process has began from May 14, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts on May 24. A total of 390 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details on the HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022, check the official notification shared below.

HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Commencement of on-line submission of application form 14-05-2022 Last Date of submitting the details Application form 24-05-2022 Hall Ticket / Admit Card can be downloaded Shall be Notified Separately Date of Computer Based Test 05-06-2022

HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Ammonia — Engineer Assistant (I): 45 posts

Urea — Engineer Assistant (I): 30 posts

Offsite & Utilities — Engineer Assistant (I) : 30 posts

Urea Product Handling — Engineer Assistant (I) : 15 posts

Mechanical — Engineer Assistant (I) : 36 posts

Engineer Assistant (I) 36 posts Electrical Engineer Assistant (I): 18 posts

Instrumentation — Engineer Assistant (I): 24 posts

Store Store Assistant (I): 06 posts

Environment & Quality Control — Lab Assistant (I): 18 posts

Quality Assurance & Inspection — Junior Quality Assistant: 6 Posts

Junior Quality Assistant: 6 Posts Quality Assurance & Inspection —Quality Assistant: 6 Posts

HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Junior Engineer Assistant (II) and Engineer Assistant: Full Time B.Sc. (Chemistry) with 40% marks in aggregate / Three-years Full Time Diploma in Chemical Engineering from a recognized Institute / University with minimum 40% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to Diploma.

HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The selection will be based on a computer-based test. The computer-based test will be conducted at any one of the centres in Delhi.

HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?