HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited, HURL has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for Junior Engineer and other posts. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —hurlr22.net.in. The registration process has began from May 14, 2022. Applicants can apply for the above posts on May 24. A total of 390 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details on the HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022, check the official notification shared below.
HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
|Commencement of on-line submission of application form
|14-05-2022
|Last Date of submitting the details Application form
|24-05-2022
|Hall Ticket / Admit Card can be downloaded
|Shall be Notified Separately
|Date of Computer Based Test
|05-06-2022
HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Ammonia— Junior Engineer Assistant (II): 30 posts
- Ammonia—Engineer Assistant (I): 45 posts
- Urea — Junior Engineer Assistant (II): 15 posts
- Urea —Engineer Assistant (I): 30 posts
- Offsite & Utilities— Junior Engineer Assistant (II): 15 posts
- Offsite & Utilities— Engineer Assistant (I): 30 posts
- Urea Product Handling — Junior Engineer Assistant (II): 15 posts
- Urea Product Handling — Engineer Assistant (I): 15 posts
- Mechanical — Junior Engineer Assistant (II): 33 posts
- Mechanical — Engineer Assistant (I): 36 posts
- Electrical Engineer Assistant (I): 18 posts
- Instrumentation — Junior Engineer Assistant (II): 24 posts
- Instrumentation —Engineer Assistant (I): 24 posts
- Store Junior Store Assistant (II): 03 posts
- Store Store Assistant (I): 06 posts
- Store Store Assistant (II): 03 posts
- Environment & Quality Control —Lab Assistant (I): 18 posts
- Environment & Quality Control — Junior Lab Assistant (II): 18 posts
- Quality Assurance & Inspection— Junior Quality Assistant: 6 Posts
- Quality Assurance & Inspection —Quality Assistant: 6 Posts
HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Junior Engineer Assistant (II) and Engineer Assistant: Full Time B.Sc. (Chemistry) with 40% marks in aggregate / Three-years Full Time Diploma in Chemical Engineering from a recognized Institute / University with minimum 40% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to Diploma.
HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure
The selection will be based on a computer-based test. The computer-based test will be conducted at any one of the centres in Delhi.
HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 24, 2022, through the official website —hurlr22.net.in.