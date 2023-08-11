Home

Education

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023 Released: Check How to Download on afcat.cdac.in

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023 Released: Check How to Download on afcat.cdac.in

Those of you who have enrolled for the Air Force Common Admission Test 2023, please note that the IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023 has been issued and is now available on the official website.

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force on Friday issued IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023 for its common entrance test for this year. The admit card is now available on the official website afcat.cdac.in. If you have enrolled for this entrance test, you may use your email id and password to access your admit card and can then download it.

The AFCAT exam, which is being conducted by the IAF, is scheduled from 25 to 27 August, 2023 and will be held in two shifts of two hours each. The timings of the first shift is 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift is from 3 PM to 5 PM. As a candidate, you have to report two hours before the exam and it is mandatory for you to carry your admit cards with a valid identity (ID) proof.

You may like to read

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card: Steps to Download

To download your IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card, you first have to visit the IAF official website – afcat.cdac.in

On this website, look for the page/link which is for the AFCAT Admit Card and click on it.

On clicking on this link, you will now be transported to a new login page where you will have to enter your email address and password.

Follow the prompts on the portal and then access the admit card.

Print your admit card and carry it with you to the examination centre; do not forget to carry a valid ID proof.

Pattern For AFCAT 2023 Exam

AFCAT 2 Question Paper shall have questions from topics around general awareness, numerical ability, reasoning, military aptitude tests and English verbal ability. The paper is of 300 marks and there will be a total of 100 questions. Remember that candidates shall not be allowed to enter the examination centre after 8 am for the first shift and after 1 pm for the second shift.

To get selected for the Indian Air Force, the candidates are expected to qualify a three-stage process which involves and online examination/EKT (for the technival students), an AFSB interview and a medical test. To qualify all the rounds, you are expected to be mentally and physically fit.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES