New Delhi: The Indian Air Force(IAF) has issued a recruitment notification for the Air Force Common Admission Test(AFCAT 2022). The registration process for IAF Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2022 will begin from December 1, 2021. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site, afcat.cdac.in.

A total of 317 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

IAF AFCAT 2022: Vacancy Details

Flying Branch

Ground Duty(Technical)

Ground Duty(Non-Technical)

NCC Special Entry(Flying)

IAF AFCAT 2022: Important Dates

The online application form begins on December 01, 2021.

The online application ends on December 30, 2021.

The AFCAT admit card is yet to be released.

The AFCAT exam date is yet to be released.

IAF AFCAT 2022: Age Limit

Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment drive must note that the age limit for the flying branch is between 20 to 24 years. The age limit for Ground Duty branches is between 20 to 26 years.

IAF AFCAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Flying Branch: A candidate must have achieved at least 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level and Graduation with a minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

To know more about the education qualification, a candidate must check the detailed notification issued by the Indian Air Force.

IAF AFCAT 2022: Application Fee

Candidates registering for AFCAT will have to pay a sum of Rs 250 as an examination fee. Meanwhile, candidates registering for NCC Special entry are exempted from the application fee.