IAF AFCAT 2024 Notification: Check Registration Dates, Exam Schedule, Vacancy, Age Limit

The Indian Air Force(IAF) is inviting online applications from men and women for the Courses commencing in January 2025 for grant of Short Service Commission(SSC) in Flying Branch and Ground Duty(Technical and Non-Technical) Branches.

IAF AFCAT 2024 Notification: The Indian Air Force(IAF) is inviting online applications from men and women for the Courses commencing in January 2025 for grant of Short Service Commission(SSC) in Flying Branch and Ground Duty(Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. A total of 317 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process is scheduled to begin on December 1, 2023. Meanwhile, the last date to submit the application form is December 30. One can apply for the same by visiting the official website at afcat.cdac.in and careerindianairforce.cdac.in.

IAF AFCAT 2024 Notification: Registration Dates

The registration process will begin: December 1, 2023

The registration process will close: December 30, 2023

IAF AFCAT 2024 Age Limit

Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years as on 01 January 2025 i.e. born between 02 January 2001 to 01 January 2005(both date inclusive). The upper age limit for for candidates holding valid nd current commercial pilot Licenses issued by DGCA(India) is relaxable upto 26 years. i.e born between 02 January 1999 to 01 January 2005 both dates inclusive).

Ground Duty(Technical/No- Technical) Branches: 20 to 26 years as on 01 January 2023 i.e. born between 02 January 1999 to 01 January 2003 both dates inclusive)

IAF AFCAT 2024 Exam Dates

Online testing will be conducted for AFCAT entry at various centers. Candidates registering for AFCAT entry will have to pay an amount of Rs 550/- + GST(non-refundable) as an examination fee. However, candidates registering for NCC Special entry are not required to pay.

