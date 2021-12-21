AFCAT Result: The Indian Air Force on Tuesday declared the AFCAT Merit List 2021 on the official website of AFCAT, afcat.cdac.in. The Merit List has been issued for the AFSB January 2022 course. According to the official notice, “The Merit List is without the Medical status and is to be used to see the relative position of all candidates recommended by AFSBs. This Merit list does not convey that you have been selected to join AFA. A separate merit list of candidates who are selected to join AFA would be published depending upon the order of Merit, medical fitness, choice of branch of the candidate and vacancies available in each branch.”Also Read - Gujarat Cancels Head Clerk Recruitment Exam Due to Paper leak, Retest Scheduled in March

Visit the official website of AFCAT, afcat.cdac.in. Now go to the News Section. Click on the link that reads ‘order of Merit for all AFSB recommended candidates: January 22 course(s)’ available on the homepage. A PDF document will open. Save, Download and take a printout of the AFCAT Result for future reference.

Click Here: AFCAT Result Direct Link

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 241 vacancies will be filled. Candidates will be hired for the post of Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches.