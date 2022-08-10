IAF Agniveer Result 2022: The Indian Air Force(IAF) has declared the result for the Phase-I exam held for the post of Agniveer. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download their results by visiting the official website of IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. As per reports, the examination was held between July 24 till July 31, 2022. The examination was held under the ‘Agneepath’ Scheme.Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment Notification 2022 to Release Today; Apply For SI Posts in Delhi Police at ssc.nic.in

Qualifying candidates will have to appear for the Provisional Select List (PSL) round, which is scheduled to be held on December 01, 2022. The enrollment of the candidate will begin from December 11, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result.

How to Download IAF Agniveer Result 2022?

Visit the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Enter the login credentials such as email Id, p assword, and captcha code. Now click on the sign-in option. Your IAF Agniveer Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2022-Highlights

Notification Release Date 20th June 2022 Online Registration Start Date 24th June 2022 Online Registration End Date 5th July 2022 Written Examination 24th July 2022 Onwards Written Examination Result August 2022 Provisional Select List (PSL) 1st December 2022 onwards Enrolment List 11th December 2022

For more details, check the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.