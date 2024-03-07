Home

IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2025 Exam City Slip Released at agnipathvayu.cdac.in; Direct Link Here

Indian Air Force has released the IAF AGNIVEERVAYU exam city slip on its official website: agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2025 Exam City Slip Download Link: The Indian Air Force will conduct an online test from March 17, 2024, for unmarried Indian male and female candidates to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU. The Indian Air Force has released the IAF AGNIVEERVAYU exam city slip on its official website: agnipathvayu.cdac.in. As of now, the IAF AGNIVEERVAYU Admit Card has not been released. “Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu 01/2025 is available in your login [Click here]. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam,” reads the official statement. Candidates are required to download the admit card, take a colour printout and carry the same to the examination centre. Check the exam pattern, marking scheme, and other details here.

Science Subjects: Total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes and shall comprise of Physics, Mathematics and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

(b) Other than Science Subjects: Total duration of the online test shall be 45 minutes and shall comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

(c) Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects. Total duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise of Physics, Mathematics and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

(d) Marking pattern for online test: – (i) One mark for every correct answer. (ii) Nil (0) marks for unattempted question. (iii) 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

IAF Agniveer Vayu 01/2025 Exam City Slip at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Know How to Check?

Visit the official website of the Indian Air Force at https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/AV/.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu 01/2025 is available in your login [Click here]. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam.”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details such as Username or Email ID and password.

Your IAF Agniveer Vayu exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.