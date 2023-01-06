IAF Agniveer Vayu Exam City Slip 2023 Out at agnipathvayu.cdac.in; Check Direct Link, Exam Date Here

IAF Agniveer Vayu Exam City Slip 2023 at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Candidates who have applied for the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 can check and download the IAF Exam City Slip 2023 by visiting the official website of IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

This year, the IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023 examination will be conducted between January 18 to 24, 2023.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Exam Date 2023: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the exam city slip and the examination date for the Agniveervayu Exam 2023. Candidates who have applied for the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 can check and download the IAF Exam City Slip 2023 by visiting the official website of IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The admit card for the same will be released soon. “Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam,” reads a statement on the website.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Examination Date 2023

This year, the IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023 examination will be conducted between January 18 to 24, 2023. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download he exam city slip. Follow the steps given below.

How to Download IAF Agniveer Vayu Exam City Slip 2023?

Visit the official website of IAF at the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

On the homepage, click on the Announcement section.

Look for the link that reads, “Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu 01/2023 is available in your login [Click here]. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam.”

Enter the required credentials such as email id, password, and captcha code.

Your IAF Agniveer Vayu 2023 Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates that have applied for the IAF Agniveer Vayu exam 2023 in phase 1 can download their exam city slip and check their exam date and city.

Check Pays And Perks

Agniveervayu enrolled under this Scheme will be paid an Agniveervayu package of ₹ 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in IAF), Dress and Travel allowances will be paid. For further clarification and the latest updates regarding the examination dates and other information, the Candidates are advised to visit the Official Website(s) of IAF at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.