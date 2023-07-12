Home

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 01/2024: Notification Out; Here’s How To Apply

Indian Air Force has released the detailed notification for Agniveervayu intake 01/2024. Go through IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment registration details, eligibility criteria and more details.

The examination is set to begin from October 13 2023.

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Recruitment: The Indian Air Force has released a notification for the Agniveervayu intake 01/2024 under the Agnipath Scheme. The online registration process is scheduled to begin from July 27 and will close on August 17. Only unmarried Indian male and female aspirants are eligible to apply for the examination. For registration, log on to official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The examination is set to begin from October 13 2023. The application must be filled online only by the candidates. The detailed instructions to fill up the same are available at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Age: Candidates born between 27 June 2003 and 27 December 2006 are eligible to apply. In case, an applicant clears all the stages of the selection procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Recruitment Educational Qualification

Candidates who have pursued Science subjects must have successfully completed their Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics, and English from an education board that is recognised as a member of COBSE. It is essential to obtain a minimum aggregate score of 50 per cent. They should have scored at least 50 per cent marks in English.

Applicants who did not have Science subjects, should have passed the Intermediate/ 10+2/ Equivalent examination in any approved subject. A minimum aggregate score of 50 per cent per cent and 50 per cent marks in English is required.

There will be mandatory medical standards for the candidates which will be outlined by the Indian Air Force. These medical standards include height, weight, chest circumference, corneal surgery, hearing, and dental conditions.

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Recruitment: Steps To Apply Online

Visit the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Find the Recruitment Section. Look for the section or tab related to recruitment or job opportunities on the website’s homepage. Go to the Agniveervayu application form. Carefully read all the instructions, guidelines, and eligibility criteria mentioned on the application form. Then enter the required details provided in the Agniveervayu application. Check and review the application form once, after filling all the details Then click on the submit button to complete the process.

