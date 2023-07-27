Home

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Recruitment: Registrations Begin Today At agnipathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Indian Air Force (IAF) is inviting online applications for the IAF Agniveervayu 2024. The minimum age of the applicant should be 17.5 years, and a maximum age should be 21 years.

The last date for IAF Agniveervayu January session applications is August 17.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started the recruitment process for the intake of IAF Agniveervayu 2024 from today, July 27. Aspirants willing to register can visit the official website and apply for the same at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. It is important to note that the deadline to submit their applications for the Agniveer January 2024 session is August 17. As per the announcement, only unmarried Indian male and female individuals can apply for the IAF Agniveervayu recruitment. Following the phase I exam results announcement, to determine the aspirants advancing to the phase 2 test at a chosen ASC, a cut-off will be applied by the normalised scores from the first phase test.

The official notification reads, “Indian Air Force invites ONLINE applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates. The applications are for the selection test from 13 October 2023 onwards to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU. The number and employability of female candidates will be decided as per service requirement.”

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, find the recruitment section and select the Recruitment link tab available.

Step 3: Post that, click on the link that reads, “Agniveervayu January 2024 session”.

Step 4: Generate your login credentials and proceed with the application form as asked

Step 5: Pay the application fees and review the application form after filling all the details.

Step 6: Once done, hit submit and download the Agniveervayu January 2024 session application form for future reference.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Examination Fees

During the online exam registrations, candidates seeking for IAF Agniveervayu must pay an application fee of Rs 250 for the selection test under the Agniveervayu system.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Aspirants applying for the Agniveervayu post should be minimum 17.5 years and a maximum of 21 years, i.e., he/she must be born between 2003-2006.

Science Subjects: Aspirants should have qualified in Mathematics, Physics and English in their Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination from an Education Board listed as a COBSE member. They should have a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

If not this, aspirants should have qualified three years of Diploma courses in Engineering from a government recognised polytechnic institute with 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English in diploma course or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course.

Other than Science: Aspirants must have qualified in any subjects in their Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent examination approved by central or state Education Boards listed as COBSE members. It is to be noted that he/she should have a minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Documents Required

The documents required for the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment are: Class 10 Passing certificate, class 12 Mark sheet, Higher education or additional certifications of expertise (if any). If applying on the basis of a three-year engineering diploma from a government-recognised polytechnic in the required stream, the final year mark sheet must also be submitted, or mark sheets from two years of non-vocational coursework in the fields of English, Physics, and Mathematics. A recent colour passport photo, left thumb imprint of the candidate, candidate’s signature photo and candidate’s parent or guardian’s signature image (if the applicant is under 18) is also required.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process will be done in three parts:

Phase 1: Online examination

Phase 2: Online examination, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 and 2

Phase 3: Medical Exam

