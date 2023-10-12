Home

IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2023 Soon at agnipathvayu.cdac.in; Check Exam City Slip, Marking Scheme Here

Download the Indian Air Force IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website — agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2023 Date: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will release the admit cards for the Agniveer Vayu (AGNIVEERVAYU INTAKE 01/2024) online examination soon. Candidates who have registered for the competitive examination can check and download the Indian Air Force IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website — agnipathvayu.cdac.in. In order to download the IAF Agniveervayu hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her username or Email ID, password, and captcha code.

“Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam,” reads the statement on the website.

IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2023: How to Check Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Exam City Slip?

Visit the official website — agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Exam Date and name of Exam City for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2024 is available in your login [Click here].”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details such as Username or Email ID, password, and captcha code.

Your IAF Agniveervayu Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Exam City Slip 2023(download link)

IAF Agniveervayu Exam Date 2023

The Indian Air Force will conduct the online examination from October 13. Eligible candidates will be sent provisional admit cards for Phase – I of testing on their registered e-mail IDs between 48-72 hrs prior to the examination.

Candidates are required to download the admit card, take a colour printout and carry the same to the examination centre. The name of the city & exam date will be intimated to candidates at an earlier date to enable them to plan their movement.

This provisional admit card can also be downloaded by the candidate under candidate login on the CASB web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

All candidates in possession of provisional admit cards will undertake the Online Test at centres designated/allotted as per their admit card.

Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Candidates are to bring one blue/black pen and an original AADHAAR card along with them for Phase-I testing.

IAF Agniveervayu Exam Date 2023 – Check Paper Pattern

Science Subjects. The total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes and shall comprise of Physics, Mathematics and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

Other than Science Subjects. The total duration of the online test shall be 45 minutes and shall comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

Science Subjects & Other than Science Subjects. The total duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise of Physics, Mathematics and English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

IAF Agniveervayu Exam Date 2023 – Check Marking Scheme

Marking pattern for online test: –

One mark for every correct answer.

Nil (0) marks for unattempted question.

0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

IAF Agniveervayu Exam Admit Card 2023 – Check IAF Hall Ticket Download Link

Visit the official website of Indian Air Force IAF Agniveervayu — agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Look for the admit card link.

Enter the login details such as his/her username or Email ID, password, and captcha code.

Your IAF Agniveervayu admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

