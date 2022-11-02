Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022: The Indian Air Force has released a recruitment notification, inviting unmarried Indian male and female candidates to apply for the posts of Agniveervayu. The online registration will begin on November 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 23. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3 Posts Soon; Know How to Check at sebaonline.org
INDIAN AIR FORCE AGNIVEERVAYU RECRUITMENT 2022: CHECK IMPORTANT DATES HERE
|Events
|Dates
|Notification Release Date
|October/November 2022
|Online Registration Start Date
|07 November 2022
|Online Registration End Date
|23 Novembr 2022
|Examination Dates
|18 JANUARY 2023 TO 24 JANUARY 2023
INDIAN AIR FORCE AGNIVEERVAYU ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA: CHECK EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION HERE
- Eligibility for Science Subjects: Candidates should have passed Intermediate / 10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). OR Passed Two years Vocational course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Mathematics from State Education Boards / Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in vocational course). For more details, check the recruitment notification here.