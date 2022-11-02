Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022: The Indian Air Force has released a recruitment notification, inviting unmarried Indian male and female candidates to apply for the posts of Agniveervayu. The online registration will begin on November 07, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 23. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3 Posts Soon; Know How to Check at sebaonline.org

INDIAN AIR FORCE AGNIVEERVAYU AGE CRITERIA

Candidate born between 27 June 2002 and 27 December 2005 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply. In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

INDIAN AIR FORCE AGNIVEERVAYU EXAM FEE

An examination fee of Rs.250 is to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards/Credit Cards/Internet Banking through a payment gateway.

HOW TO APPLY FOR INDIAN AIR FORCE AGNIVEERVAYU VACANCY?

Eligible male and female candidates can apply online by visiting the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.