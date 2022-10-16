Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022 Registration: The registration process for the Indian Air Force’s Agniveer recruitment drive is all set to begin in the first week of November for all eligible female and male candidates. As per the latest update, the online examination will be conducted in January, 2023. According to the Centre’s new Agnipath policy, a total of 46,000 Agniveers will be recruited for the three services this year, and between 50,000 to 60,000 annually thereafter. Of them, only 25 per cent will be recruited again for a 15-year period, and they will receive a pension and lifelong healthcare benefits. Once the registration window is opened, eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 563 Posts at ukpsc.gov.in. Read Details Here

To get selected as an Agniveervayu, the candidate must be physically and mentally fit to perform duties in any part of the world, climate, and terrain. Physical/ medical standards to become an Agniveervayu are as follows:-

Parameters and Description

Height: Minimum acceptable height is 152.5 cms

Weight: Weight should be proportionate to height and age as applicable for IAF.

Chest: Minimum chest circumference will be 77 cms and the chest expansion also should be at least 05 cms.

Hearing: Should have normal hearing i.e. able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 06 meters by each ear separately.

Dental: Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points.

: Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points. General Health: Candidate should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. He should be free from any active or latent, acute or chronic, medical or surgical disability or communicable diseases, infection and skin ailments. Candidate shall be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain.

INDIAN AIR FORCE AGNIVEERVAYU AGE CRITERIA

If you are a Civilian, you should be born between: 29 Dec 1999 to 29 Jun 2005 (both days inclusive).

If you are a serving NC(E) of IAF, then DOB block is as mentioned below:- (a) Married NCs(E) – 29 Dec 1993 to 29 Dec 2000 (both dates inclusive) (b) Unmarried NCs(E) – 29 Dec 1993 to 29 Jun 2005(both dates inclusive)

INDIAN AIR FORCE AGNIVEERVAYU SALARY/PERKS

Agniveervayu enrolled under this Scheme will be paid an Agniveervayu package of ₹ 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in IAF), Dress, and Travel allowances will be paid. For more details, check here

HOW TO APPLY FOR INDIAN AIR FORCE AGNIVEERVAYU VACANCY?

Eligible male and female candidates can apply online by visiting the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.