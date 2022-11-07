IAF Recruitment 2023: Apply For Agniveervayu Posts at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Check Notification Here

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by logging into the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: The Indian Air Force has released a recruitment notification, inviting unmarried Indian male and female candidates to apply for the posts of Agniveervayu. The online registration will begin from today, November 07, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by logging into the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.Candidates can submit their application form till November 23. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Official Website: agnipathvayu.cdac.in

The registration begins: November 07, 2022

Last date to apply: November 23, 2022

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Science Subjects :Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate

and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). OR Passed Two years Vocational course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Mathematics from State Education Boards / Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in vocational course).

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared above:

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 NOTIFICATION

HOW TO APPLY FOR INDIAN AIR FORCE AGNIVEERVAYU VACANCY?

Eligible male and female candidates can apply online by visiting the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.