Home

Education

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 Notification: Registration Begins January 17 at agnipathvayu.cdac.in; Check Pay And Perks

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 Notification: Registration Begins January 17 at agnipathvayu.cdac.in; Check Pay And Perks

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 Notification: The Indian Air Force(IAF) has invited online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for the selection test from March 17, 2024, o

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024 Notification: The Indian Air Force(IAF) has invited online applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates for the selection test from March 17, 2024, onwards to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU. Candidates can register for the same by visiting the official website – agnipathvayu.cdac.in. The registration process will conclude on February 6, 2024. Agniveervayu enrolled under this Scheme will be paid an Agniveervayu package of ₹ 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in IAF), Dress and Travel allowances will be paid.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.