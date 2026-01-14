This IAS officer took UPSC exam in Hindi medium, later fell in love at Maha Kumbh, her life partner is also an IAS officer

Home

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is considered one of the most difficult competitive examinations in India. Every year, lakhs of candidates spend years preparing for this exam, with only a very small number being successful. In the last few years, many IAS and IPS officers’ success stories have become widely shared on the internet, inspiring and motivating people throughout India. The experiences behind these incredible achievements demonstrate the value of continuing to strive for success even when faced with obstacles.

The love story of Kritika Mishra from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and IAS officer Ankur Tripathi has taken social media by storm. The two initially met during the Maha Kumbh Mela, and their friendship slowly developed into a romantic relationship.

Kritika hailed from Kanpur. She completed her undergraduate degree in Hindi literature from Pandit Prithvi Nath College, Kanpur University, before beginning the preparation process for her IAS examinations. Kritika’s journey is made even more impressive by the fact that she took the IAS exam in Hindi, demonstrating her great command of the language.

Kritika was unsuccessful in her initial effort at the UPSC Civil Services Examination, but despite this setback, she was relentless in her pursuit of success by committing herself to studying day and night prior to retaking the examination, and ultimately, she succeeded and achieved an All India Rank of 66 on the UPSC 2022 Examination.

Ankur Tripathi passed the UPSC 2022 Examination and subsequently became an IPS officer. Following this success, he took the UPSC Exam once again in 2024 and received an All India Rank of 50, which resulted in his becoming an IAS Officer.

After she became an IAS officer, Kritika met IAS Ankur Tripathi. The two actually knew each other beforehand, having met during their Foundation Course at LBSNAA, Mussoorie. However, when they met again during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, their friendship blossomed into love. According to media reports, it was during the Kumbh that their love story began.

Following some time of dating each other, both of them communicated with their respective families about their intentions to marry one another. Last month, Kritika posted on social media that they got engaged to each other. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “A Union where two realize they were never two. Grateful to God for this divine blessing.”

