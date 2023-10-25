Meet IAS Nisha Bangre, A Former SDM Who Decides To Contest Madhya Pradesh Polls After Quitting Civil Service

Home

IAS Nisha Bangre had resigned from the post of Deputy Collector in Madhya Pradesh, is now aiming to contest the Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023. Know all about her..

Former IAS Officer Nisha Bangre

New Delhi: Nisha Bangre, an IAS Officer who has the Deputy Collector of Chhatarpur District in Madhya Pradesh, has been in the news for quite some time now. In June 2023, the IAS Officer had resigned from her post, reportedly because she was denied a holiday she had requested for. Nisha Bangre’s resigation has finally been accepted by the Madhya Pradesh Government and the former civil servant is now ready to contest the Madhya Pradesh Election 2023. IAS Nisha Bangre aimed to contest via Amla assembly constituency from Congress but since the ticket has already been given to someone else. However. Nisha Bangre has decided that she will contest the elections, nevertheless and if she does not get a ticket from Congress, she will do so independently. Know more about IAS Nisha Bangre’s journey and her educational qualifications..

Meet IAS Nisha Bangre Who Resigned As Dy Collector

As mentioned earlier, IAS Nisha Bangre was the SDM of Lavkush Nagar, Chhatarpur District, MP and had resigned from her post on June 23, 2023. It is on Monday, October 23, that the Madhya Pradesh Government accepted her resignation. The former civil servant is ready to contest elections, preferably from Congress and if that doesn’t happen, she would do so independently. The GAD had not accepted her resignation for a long time, which is why on September 28, IAS Nisha Bangre began a ‘padyatra’ of 300 KM from Amla to Bhopal and reached on October 9. She was then arrested and spent a night in jail when she was marching towards the MP Chief Minister’s house.

IAS Nisha Bangre To Contest MP Polls

The former IAS officer Nisha Bangre has confirmed that she intends to contest Madhya Pradesh Elections 2023 and wants to be a part of democracy. She says, “I will definitely contest the election. I want to be a part of democracy – becoming an MLA is a part of it. I will definitely file my nomination…” On contesting from Congress, she said, “When my struggle was going on, Congress spoke about standing with me. When I was arrested, Congress leaders were with me. They had assured me that they would wait for my resignation. So, I would like to meet Kamal Nath today and ask him about his stand as now I have resigned and now I am independent to fight for the people…”

IAS Nisha Bangre Educational Qualifications

IAS Nisha Bangre was born in Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh and did engineering from 2010 to 2014; after completing her engineering, Nisha worked in a multinational company in Gurugram and that’s when she felt inclined towards civil services. In 2016, after clearing UPSC, Nisha Bangre was appointed as DSP in Madhya Pradesh and in 2017, she became the Deputy Collector; her first posting was in Amla district. About her personal life, Nisha Bangre had married her husband by swearing on the Constitution of India; her husband works in a multinational company and they also have a three-year-old son.

