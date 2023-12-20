Success Story: IAS Priyanka Goel Failed Five Teams Before Qualifying UPSC In Last Attempt

Home

Meet IAS Priyanka Goel, the girl who cracked UPSC in her last attempt, after five consecutive failures. Know the success story of this IAS, who is an example of consistency and determination.

IAS Priyanka Goel With Her Parents (Instagram)

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is one of the biggest and toughest competitive exams in the country. Thousands of candidates appear to clear UPSC but very few students are able to get through; some require multiple attempts before they fulfil their dreams. Speaking of an IAS Success story, know all bout IAS Priyanka Goel, who failed to clear UPSC five times before cracking it in her last attempt. Priyanka Goel truly defines determination, persistence, consistency, hard work and the will power to achieve one’s dreams. Despite failing multiple times, Priyanka kept at it and did not let failure get the better of her. Read to know about IAS Priyanka Goel’s educational qualifications, UPSC rank and her success story..

IAS Priyanka Goel Educational Qualifications

Priyanka Goel was born and brought up in the Indian Capital, New Delhi and did her schooling from Keshav Mahavidyalaya. Priyanka Goel completed her graduation with a degree in B.Com and then soon after graduating, she started working to achieve her childhood dream of cracking UPSC and becoming an IAS officer.

Five Failed Attempt Later, IAS Priyanka Goel Cracks UPSC

Cracking one of the most competitive examinations in the country is not an easy feat. Even though it was Priyanka Goel’s childhood dream to crack UPSC, it took her years to finally clear the examination. Despite multiple failures, Priyanka kept at it and did not the failures dishearten her. Priyanka Goel’s hard work, persistence and will power made her clear UPSC after five consecutive failures in her final sixth attempt. Priyanka Goel cleared UPSC CSE 2022 and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 369.

