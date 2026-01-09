Home

Education

IAS Salary: From grade pay, per month salary, promotion to special, everything you need to know

IAS Salary: From grade pay, per month salary, promotion to special, everything you need to know

Do you know the salary structure of an IAS officer in 2026? What are the perks, job profile, and in-hand salary of the civil servant? Let’s check.

IAS Salary: From grade pay, per month salary, promotion to special, everything you need to know

IAS Salary 2026: Indian Administrative Service or (IAS) officer is among the most reputed jobs in India. It is the dream of millions of youngsters, but it is also true that getting a job is not easy. The ratio of success is very low due to the vast syllabus, intense competition, and low success rate. But do you know the salary of an IAS officer? The starting basic IAS Salary 2026 is Rs 56,100 per month. The salary will increase with experience, seniority, and promotions. An IAS officer, at the highest level, can get up to Rs 2,50,000 per month. Along with the basic pay, an IAS Officer receives several allowances and perks like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance. However, these perks vary based on the officer’s posting and location.

What Is The Monthly Salary Of An IAS Officer?

The entry-level monthly stipend of an IAS officer is Rs 56,100. When an IAS officer gains experience and receives promotions during his service, his/her salary eventually increases eventually reach up to Rs 1,32,000 per month. An IAS officer, serving as the Cabinet Secretary, can earn around Rs 2,50,000 per month.

An IAS officer gets a Dearness Allowance equal to 9 percent of the salary. It raises the total annual DA to about 32.7 percent.

IAS Officer Salary 2026 After 7th Pay Commission

After the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, the earlier ‘Pay Grade’ system for civil services has been replaced. The new structure imposed by the central government is called ‘Consolidated Pay Levels.’ Under this framework, an IAS Officer Salary 2026 includes basic pay, travel allowance (TA), dearness allowance (DA), and house rent allowance (HRA).

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Basic Pay (Rs) Years of Service District Administration State Secretariat Central Secretariat 56,100 1–4 Sub-Divisional Magistrate Undersecretary Assistant Secretary 67,700 5–8 Additional District Magistrate Deputy Secretary Undersecretary 78,800 9–12 District Magistrate Joint Secretary Deputy Secretary 1,18,500 13–16 District Magistrate Special Secretary-cum-Director Director 1,44,200 16–24 Divisional Commissioner Secretary-cum-Commissioner Joint Secretary 1,82,200 25–30 Divisional Commissioner Principal Secretary Additional Secretary 2,05,400 30–33 No Equivalent Rank Additional Chief Secretary No Equivalent Rank 2,25,000 34–36 No Equivalent Rank Chief Secretary Secretary 2,50,000 37+ No Equivalent Rank No Equivalent Rank Cabinet Secretary of India

IAS Officers Salary Structure – Rank-Wise

IAS Rank-Wise Post Pay Level Basic Pay (Per Month) (Rs) Years of Experience SDM, Undersecretary, Assistant Secretary 10 Rs 56,100 0–4 years ADM, Deputy Secretary, Undersecretary 11 Rs 67,700 4–9 years District Magistrate, Joint Secretary, Deputy Secretary 12 Rs 78,800 9–12 years District Magistrate, Deputy Secretary, and Director 13 Rs 1,18,500 12–16 years Divisional Commissioner, Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Joint Secretary 14 Rs 1,44,200 16–25 years Divisional Commissioner, Principal Secretary, Additional Secretary 15 Rs 2,05,400 25–30 years Additional Chief Secretary 16 Rs 2,50,000 30+ years Chief Secretary and Secretary 17 Rs 2,25,000 34–36 years Cabinet Secretary of India 18 Rs 2,50,000 37+ years

What Is The Highest Salary Of An IAS Officer

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the Highest salary of an IAS officer is Rs 2,50,000 per month. The Cabinet Secretary of India is eligible for this salary. It is to be noted that an IAS officer has to serve for more than 37 years to reach that position.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.