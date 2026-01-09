By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IAS Salary: From grade pay, per month salary, promotion to special, everything you need to know
Do you know the salary structure of an IAS officer in 2026? What are the perks, job profile, and in-hand salary of the civil servant? Let’s check.
IAS Salary 2026: Indian Administrative Service or (IAS) officer is among the most reputed jobs in India. It is the dream of millions of youngsters, but it is also true that getting a job is not easy. The ratio of success is very low due to the vast syllabus, intense competition, and low success rate. But do you know the salary of an IAS officer? The starting basic IAS Salary 2026 is Rs 56,100 per month. The salary will increase with experience, seniority, and promotions. An IAS officer, at the highest level, can get up to Rs 2,50,000 per month. Along with the basic pay, an IAS Officer receives several allowances and perks like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance. However, these perks vary based on the officer’s posting and location.
What Is The Monthly Salary Of An IAS Officer?
The entry-level monthly stipend of an IAS officer is Rs 56,100. When an IAS officer gains experience and receives promotions during his service, his/her salary eventually increases eventually reach up to Rs 1,32,000 per month. An IAS officer, serving as the Cabinet Secretary, can earn around Rs 2,50,000 per month.
An IAS officer gets a Dearness Allowance equal to 9 percent of the salary. It raises the total annual DA to about 32.7 percent.
IAS Officer Salary 2026 After 7th Pay Commission
After the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, the earlier ‘Pay Grade’ system for civil services has been replaced. The new structure imposed by the central government is called ‘Consolidated Pay Levels.’ Under this framework, an IAS Officer Salary 2026 includes basic pay, travel allowance (TA), dearness allowance (DA), and house rent allowance (HRA).
|Basic Pay (Rs)
|Years of Service
|District Administration
|State Secretariat
|Central Secretariat
|56,100
|1–4
|Sub-Divisional Magistrate
|Undersecretary
|Assistant Secretary
|67,700
|5–8
|Additional District Magistrate
|Deputy Secretary
|Undersecretary
|78,800
|9–12
|District Magistrate
|Joint Secretary
|Deputy Secretary
|1,18,500
|13–16
|District Magistrate
|Special Secretary-cum-Director
|Director
|1,44,200
|16–24
|Divisional Commissioner
|Secretary-cum-Commissioner
|Joint Secretary
|1,82,200
|25–30
|Divisional Commissioner
|Principal Secretary
|Additional Secretary
|2,05,400
|30–33
|No Equivalent Rank
|Additional Chief Secretary
|No Equivalent Rank
|2,25,000
|34–36
|No Equivalent Rank
|Chief Secretary
|Secretary
|2,50,000
|37+
|No Equivalent Rank
|No Equivalent Rank
|Cabinet Secretary of India
IAS Officers Salary Structure – Rank-Wise
|IAS Rank-Wise Post
|Pay Level
|Basic Pay (Per Month) (Rs)
|Years of Experience
|SDM, Undersecretary, Assistant Secretary
|10
|Rs 56,100
|0–4 years
|ADM, Deputy Secretary, Undersecretary
|11
|Rs 67,700
|4–9 years
|District Magistrate, Joint Secretary, Deputy Secretary
|12
|Rs 78,800
|9–12 years
|District Magistrate, Deputy Secretary, and Director
|13
|Rs 1,18,500
|12–16 years
|Divisional Commissioner, Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Joint Secretary
|14
|Rs 1,44,200
|16–25 years
|Divisional Commissioner, Principal Secretary, Additional Secretary
|15
|Rs 2,05,400
|25–30 years
|Additional Chief Secretary
|16
|Rs 2,50,000
|30+ years
|Chief Secretary and Secretary
|17
|Rs 2,25,000
|34–36 years
|Cabinet Secretary of India
|18
|Rs 2,50,000
|37+ years
What Is The Highest Salary Of An IAS Officer
Under the 7th Pay Commission, the Highest salary of an IAS officer is Rs 2,50,000 per month. The Cabinet Secretary of India is eligible for this salary. It is to be noted that an IAS officer has to serve for more than 37 years to reach that position.
