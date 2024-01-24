Home

Education

Did You Know? IAS Tina Dabi’s Mother Himali Dabi Also Cleared UPSC, Know All About Her

Did You Know? IAS Tina Dabi’s Mother Himali Dabi Also Cleared UPSC, Know All About Her

The 2015 UPSC Topper, IAS Tina Dabi's sister is also an IAS officer; but did you know that IAS Tina Dabi's mother Himali Dabi also cleared UPSC? Know all about her..

IAS Tina Dabi with her mother Himali Dabi

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination is one of the toughest and most prestigious competitive examinations. Each year, thousands of candidates sit to clear the examination but only a very selected number of candidates are able to clear all three rounds – Prelims, Mains and the Interview Round. One of the most popular IAS officers in the country today, is IAS Tina Dabi who was also the UPSC Topper in 2015. IAS Tina Dabi has always been in the news, both for her personal and professional life; her husband IAS Pradeep Gawande, sister IAS Ria Dabi and brother-in-law IPS Manish Kumar have all cleared UPSC. Did you know that IAS Tina Dabi’s mother, Himali Dabi had also cleared UPSC and was an Indian Engineering Services (IES) Officer? Read to know all about her…

Trending Now

Meet IES Himali Dabi, Mother Of IAS Tina Dabi

As mentioned earlier, IAS Tina Dabi’s mother Himali Dabi, had also cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination. Himali Dabi went on to become an Indian Engineering Services (IES) Officer. This means that all the women of the Dabi household, Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi and Himali Dabi have cleared the UPSC and have become successful IAS officers.

You may like to read

IAS Tina Dabi And IAS Ria Dabi’s Mother Took Voluntary Retirement

IES Himali Dabi, despite clearing the difficult UPSC examination and being an Indian Engineering Services (IES) officer, let go of it all, for her daughter. Himali Dabi had taken voluntary retirement so that she could help her daughters Tina and Ria Dabi to prepare for UPSC and achieve their goal of becoming successful IAS Officers. In an interview once, she had also said, “Its not easy to prepare for this exam. It is very tough.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.