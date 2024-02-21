IAS Tina Dabi Salary; Perks And Facilities Availed By UPSC Topper

Home

Do you know how much is IAS Tina Dabi's salary? Take a look at the perks and facilities enjoyed by the UPSC Topper and IAS officers in general..

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Examination is considered to be one of the toughest competitive examinations in the world; organised to recruit officers in the administrative services, lakhs of students sit for the UPSC Exam each year and only a few hundreds are able to get through its three difficult rounds of UPSC Prelims, UPSC Mains and then the UPSC Interview, to become an IAS Officer. Speaking of successful IAS officers of India, one name that will be on everyone’s mind is IAS Tina Dabi, the UPSC Topper of 2015 Batch, who has been popular, both for her professional and personal life. What is IAS Tina Dabi Salary and what are the perks and facilities that the IAS officer enjoys, read to find out…

IAS Tina Dabi Salary

Wife of doctor-turned-IAS Pradeep Gawande, IAS Tina Dabi had been serving as the District Collector and Magistrate of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan before going on maternity leave in mid-2023. While the exact salary of the IAS officer has not been revealed, the average salary of a District Collectors in Rajasthan, is between Rs 1.34 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh according to a DNA report.

IAS Tina Dabi Perks, Facilities

Talking about the perks and facilities availed by IAS Tina Dabi apart from her salary, every IAS officer receives a Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) and Travel Allowance (TA) along with their basic pay. Apart from these monetary allowances, like other UPSC officers, IAS Tina Dabi gets four house helpers and two constables who also serve as the gatekeeper and a Personal Security Officer (PSO) who remains with her at all times.

IAS Tina Dabi Educational Qualifications

After completing her schooling from Jesus and Mary School in New Delhi, IAS Tina Dabi graduated from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, University of Delhi. During her time in college, Tina Dabi had started preparing for Civils and eventually, cracked UPSC in her first attempt in 2015, securing AIR 1.

IAS Tina Dabi Time Table To Clear UPSC

Some time ago, IAS Tina Dabi’s time table or her study plan to clear the UPSC Exam had also gone viral on social media. The first question, right on top of the time table is ‘What Should Be The Study Plan For The Last Three Months?’ The time, according to Tina Dabi, must be divided in such a way that three hours is dedicated to big topics, two hours for medium in length topics and three hours for revision of previously studied topics.

