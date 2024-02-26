Home

IAS Ria Dabi Gets Married To IPS Manish Kumar In Lavish Ceremony, Wedding Photos Viral

IAS Tina Dabi's younger sister, IAS Ria Dabi has married IPS Manish Kumar in a lavish ceremony in Rajasthan and photos of her wedding have been going viral on instagram...

IAS Ria Dabi with IPS Manish Kumar

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the toughest competitive examinations in the country and also in the world. The UPSC aspirants, aiming to become IAS officers, have to clear three rounds, UPSC Prelims, UPSC Mains and UPSC Interview to achieve their goal. Speaking about the most popular and inspiring IAS officers in today’s times, the names of IAS Tina Dabi and her sister IAS Ria Dabi will surely make it to the list. Popular for both their professional and personal lives, Tina and Ria Dabi have also married IAS officers – IAS Pradeep Gawande and IPS Manish Kumar respectively. IAS Ria Dabi has been in the news recently, for her wedding photographs with her husband as the couple through a lavish wedding reception in Rajasthan. IAS Ria Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar had married each other in a hush-hush court ceremony according to reports but now, the couple tied a know with a grand wedding. Take a look at the photographs of the couple, going viral on social media…

IAS Ria Dabi-IPS Manish Kumar Wedding Photos

As mentioned earlier, IAS Ria Dabi has tied a knot with IPS Manish Kumar, again, this time in a lavish ceremony. The wedding photographs have not been shared on social media by IAS Ria Dabi, IPS Manish Kumar or IAS Tina Dabi; these photographs have been posted on Instagram by a guest, who attended the wedding in a hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⓢ ⓢ (@sunil_nawalgarh_rj18)

Before these wedding pics, IAS Ria Dabi had also shared a few photos from her Bachelorette, ahead of her wedding, as a story on her Instagram account. Those photos had IAS Ria Dabi wearing a sash of ‘Bride-To-Be’; her sister IAS Tina Dabi and one of her friends was also present in those photos.

IAS Ria Dabi First Marriage

Seeing these wedding photos on social media, netizens cannot help but question why because IAS Ria Dabi and IPS Manish Kumar, are already married. If you are also wondering the same, know that the couple, according to reports, had done a court marriage last year in April and this news came to light after IPS Manish Kumar’s cadre was changed from Maharashtra to Rajasthan, so that he could share the same office location with IAS Ria Dabi. Currently, Ria works as a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Girwa, Rajasthan and Manish serves as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Mavli, Rajasthan.

