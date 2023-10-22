Home

IAS Tina Dabi’s Time Table Goes Viral, UPSC Aspirants Take Note!

Tina Dabi, a former IAS topper is an inspiration for several UPSC Aspirants. Recently, her old Time Table for the Prelims went viral on social media and has been shared by several aspirants; take a look at the IAS topper's routine which helped her crack one of the biggest competitive exams in the country..

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) organises its entrance examination annually and it is counted as one of the biggest and most prestigious entrance examinations in the country with an average of ten lakh aspirants appearing for it and out of these, approximately only a thousand qualify. Aspirants seek inspiration in those who have already been successful and one such inspiration who has topped the examination in the country, is Tina Dabi who is looked up to, be every UPSC Aspirant. IAS Tina Dabi, who was an IAS Topper for 2015 Batch, has been in the Rajasthan cadre. Recently, Tina Dabi’s Time Table for her preparations or Prelims has gone viral on social media and is being widely shared by the aspirants, seeking inspiration from the topper herself. Take a look at the time-table..

Tina Dabi’s Study Plan To Clear UPSC

As mentioned earlier, Tina Dabi’s time table has gone viral on social media. The time table reads ‘Tips for Prelims 2017’; it seems that this time table was made after the IAS topper had cleared her examination; the first question, right on top of the time table is ‘What Should Be The Study Plan For The Last Three Months?’ The time, according to Tina Dabi, must be divided in such a way that three hours is dedicated to big topics, two hours for medium in length topics and three hours for revision of previously studied topics.

IAS Tina Dabi Time Table: Study Routine

The study routine in IAS Tina Dabi’s Time Table included waking up and freshening up at 7:00 AM, reading the newspaper at 7:30 AM which would be followed by breakfast at 8:30 AM. 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM is the ‘Slot one of Studies’ (three hours) followed by an hour of Current Affairs Revision from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Lunch time would be between 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM and the hour that follows, would be leisure time/rest time. 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM would be “slot two of studies’ (two hours) and then 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM would be ‘revision of topics’ (three hours). Dinner time would be between 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM, ‘Slot three of studies’ (two hours) will be from 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM would be leisure time/facebook/social media and 12:00 AM would be the time to sleep.

UPSC Aspirants: Things To Keep In Mind

According to the Time Table of Tina Dabi, there are five things that the UPSC Aspirants must keep in mind. These things are-

This study plan is suggestive. Change it to suit your needs. Each topic in every subject has to be revised three times before you sit for prelims. Make your own time table, choose topics that will take three hours or two hours slot. What is studied in a week must be revised in the very next week in the three hours revision slot- else you will forget. Healthy diet and seven hours of sleep is important

The foot note in the time table read, ‘You can do it! All the best.’ The time table was signed by Tina Dabi.

