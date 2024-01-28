Home

UPSC 2024 Calendar: Civil Services Preliminary Examination Notification On February 14

UPSC 2024 Calendar: The application form along with the notification for the Civil Services(Preliminary) Examination, 2024 will be published on February 14, 2024, as per the UPSC exam calendar 2024. The last date for the submission of the online application form is March 3. Aspiring IAS and IPS candidates will have an 18-day window to complete and submit their application forms. Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in. It is essential for the applicant to register himself/herself first at One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed for filling up the online application for the examination. OTR has to be registered only once in life time. This can be done anytime throughout the year. If the candidate is already registered, he/she can proceed straightway for filling up the online application for the examination.

