The Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India on Saturday released the notification for IB ACIO (Assistant Central Intelligence Officer) Grade-2/Executive Examination 2020-21 on the official website of MHA- mha.gov.in. The notification was also released in the employment newspaper dated December 19-26, 2020. Also Read - RRB Bhubaneswar Notifies NTPC Exam Date, City Intimation Time, CHECK Other Details Here

IB ACIO Exam 2020 will be conducted to fill 2,000 vacancies under General Central Service, Group C (non-gazetted, non-ministerial). Online applications are invited from Indian citizens for direct recruitment to the vacancies notified. Also Read - REET 2020 Exam Date Out! Exam To Start From THIS Date, Check Details Here

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria of the post can apply online only via mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in. Also Read - ICSI CS Foundation Admit Card 2020 Released for December Exam At icsi.edu, CHECK HOW TO DOWNLOAD

The eligibility of candidates in terms of age, educational qualification, caste/category, etc. will be determined on the closing date i.e. January 9, 2020. The candidates must have essential qualifications for the post they apply for, on or before the closing date.

This means the final exam results must be declared on or before the closing and the candidate must have cleared it.

Candidates seeking to apply must be graduate and between 18 to 27 years of age.

How to apply:

You can apply online for IB ACIO Recruitment 2021 on MHA or NCS’s official websites or by clicking here. Applications will be not be accepted if through any other mode.

Here are the other details on important dates, vacancies, selection process, etc. for IB ACIO 2020 exam:

Important dates for IB ACIO 2020 exam:

IB ACIO Official Notification – December 19, 2020 (Tentative)

Online Application Starting Date – December 19/20, 2020

Online Application Closing Date – January 9, 2021

Vacancies notified:

General = 989

OBC = 417

EWS = 113

SC = 360

ST = 121

Total = 2000

IB ACIO 2020 Examination Fee:

Examination Fee – Rs 100

Recruitment Processing Charges – Rs 500

Category – Fee to be paid

Male candidates of General, EWS and OBC categories – Examination Fee + Recruitment

Processing Charges

All SC/ST, all female candidates & all ExSM – Recruitment Processing Charges only

Selection process for IB ACIO posts:

Selection will be done on the basis of three rounds. First the candidates will have to clear the written exam – Tier 1 and Tier 2. This will be followed by Tier 3, the interview round.

Tier 1 exam:

The exam will be conducted in online mode. There will be cut-off marks out of 100 in the exam: UR- 35, OBC/EWS- 34, SC/ST- 33.

There will be 100 questions in 5 parts. There will be negative marking 1/4 marks for each wrong answer.

Tier 2 exam:

Tier 2 is a descriptive type paper of 50 marks.

On the basis of their combined performance in Tier 1 and Tier 2, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier 3/Interview, five times the number of vacancies subject to the condition that the candidate secures minimum 33 per cent marks (17 out of 50) in Tier-II exam.

Tier 3- Interview round:

The Tier 3/interview round will be of 100 marks. Candidates appearing for the interview may be subject to psychometric/aptitude test which will be part of the interview round.